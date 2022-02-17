Still publishing…

The Post receives great community support

The Post is printing another issue this week thanks to our generous readers who have spoken and given their contributions to help keep us running. Much like the Kent Theatre, when this community pulled together to help restore an iconic piece of Cedar Springs, it is now a great threatre for all of us to enjoy! We are pleased with so many words and letters of support. It is a labor of love and we love you Cedar Springs. It is a great community full of awesome people. Thank you!

We would also like to give a shout out to Joe Lafurgey and Wood TV 8 for their coverage. It’s all appreciated.