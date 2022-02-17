Special election to fill 74th District house seat

Special primary election is March 1

There are five candidates running to fill the state of Michigan house seat in the 74th district. It was formerly occupied by Mark Huizenga, who ran and won the house senate seat vacated by former senator Peter MacGregor. MacGregor is now Kent County treasurer.

There is one democrat and four republicans running for the 74th district seat. The primary on March 1 will decide which republican candidate will make the May 3rd ballot. Whomever wins on May 3rd will serve until the end of this year.

Another primary and regular election will take place in August and November of this year, based on new districts, to serve in 2023.

The 74th district currently covers the cities of Cedar Springs, Rockford, and Grandville; and the townships of Algoma, Alpine, Solon, Sparta, and Tyrone.

Carol Glanville – Democrat

Born and raised in West Michigan, the daughter of union workers, Carol is ready to advocate for working families, with a focus on education, economic development, and the environment.

Carol lived abroad for two years in South Korea, and 12 years in Chicago teaching throughout the city. From those experiences, she developed a keen dedication to the principles of equity and inclusion; seeking to understand the historic patterns that have created the current systemic strengths and weaknesses we face today and steps to mediating those challenges. She’s committed to not only representing, but empowering her constituents.

Carol brings diverse professional experience to the table. A life-long educator, she has extensive professional experience in education as a classroom teacher, administrator, and education consultant in private, public, and charter schools.

She previously worked for the Grand Rapids Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Currently, Carol works in philanthropy at the Dorothy A Johnson Center for Philanthropy at GVSU developing curriculum and training materials for foundations/grant makers,

In addition to her seat on the Walker City Commission, Carol serves on the advisory boards for Kent County Community Action and County Waste to Energy. She’s also a board member with West Michigan Trails and Greenways Coalition.

Carol’s knowledge and experience gives her a unique perspective on the issues affecting Grand Rapids and the western suburbs.

Carol hopes to gain your support in flipping a crucial seat to gain the majority in the Michigan State House of Representatives.

Info from her website at http://www.voteglanville.com/meet-carol.html. Go there for more information.

Brian Bair – Republican

I am your “Citizen Servant”, because my interest and motive is only to promote and protect the position and needs of those living in this district.

I am a Bible believing Christian and a member of Kent City Baptist Church. The Bible is the inspired Word of God and Jesus Christ alone is our Savior.

I am currently a Senior Project Manager at Escalent, Inc. My years of experience in Market Research has given me valuable experience with people and statistics.

I hold a Bachelor of Science in Business from Spring Arbor University, 1998.

I live in Kent City, Michigan.

Brian Bair is a strong Christian and defends the right to life from the moment of conception.

He also believes in freedom from mandates. Physical and Medical freedoms include the choice to wear a mask and whether or not to be vaccinated.

Self-defense is a basic human right. Everyone has the right to defend themselves from evil people who seek to harm us.

He believes in term limits for congress.

He also supports a voucher system where the money follows the child.

Info from his website at http://votebair.com/. Go there for more information.

Justin Noordhoek – Republican

I am a lifelong resident of West Michigan. I was born in the City of Grand Rapids and raised in the city of Wyoming. I attended St. John Vianney Catholic School prior to graduating from Grandville High School.

Public Service is at the core of who I am. I have been teaching social studies at the secondary level for 14 years. I have largely taught alternative, at-risk students, including teaching at a residential school. I am currently in my seventh year with East Lee Campus in Godfrey Lee Public Schools.

In 2017, I was elected to the Grandville City Council and am currently serving in my second term. In addition to serving on the council, I also serve on the Grandville Historical Commission and Grandville Library Board.

We must demand that our state government examine how taxpayer funds can be better used, and abandon the notion that raising taxes and fees on residents is the best solution to ensuring every pet project in our state can continue to be funded.

As a city councilmember, I have never lost sight of my belief that all government dollars are taxpayer dollars. It is far easier to spend other people’s money. I will bring that same stewardship mindset to Lansing.

In state rankings by independent watchdogs, the state of Michigan ranks near the bottom for transparency in government. As a local official, I was subject to the Freedom of Information Act and the Open Meetings Act. These are crucial pieces of law that protect residents by ensuring legislative conduct is open and honest. State officials should be held to the same standard.

In an age of hyper partisanship and extremism, I am proud to say I will not hesitate to work across the aisle. We are at our best as a community and a state when we work together.

While I hold a constitutionally conservative outlook, I believe there is more common ground than we are led to believe. Issues such as criminal justice reform, education, infrastructure, transparency, and accountability transcend the divide and offer an opportunity for collaboration.

I promise to fight for the values that define constitutional conservatism, to work with members of any party committed to furthering liberty and justice in our society, and to conduct myself in a manner that makes my family, my students, and my community proud.

My faith compels me to strive to act with integrity and to speak honestly in all that I do.

Info from his website at https://www.trustinjustin4rep.com/home. Visit there for more information.

Robert Regan – Republican

I am running because I want to serve the people of our district and represent OUR shared values and OUR shared interests in Lansing.

I am a Bible believing Christian. I believe the Bible to be the inspired Word of God and that is the foundation of my worldview.

I am an entrepreneur.

A Finance Degree from Indiana University as well as an MBA from the DeVos Graduate School of Management opened the doors to an Operations Research position as well as the confidence to start my own manufacturing firm. After ten years of manufacturing, I lost it all and had the unfortunate experience of going through a bankruptcy in the recession of 2008/2009. Then it was time to rebuild. I became a professional recruiter, where I was instrumental in finding, vetting and securing top talent for great Michigan companies like Stryker, Steelcase and Tri-State Hospital.

Then, in 2014, I ran for State Representative. I took 2nd place, surprising everybody. I just love people, I worked really hard and I wanted to serve.

Whether it is finishing one of my 21 marathons, starting businesses, fighting for my children or writing three books. I give it my all and I will continue to give it my all for the people of the 74th.

I am an advocate for the 1st and 2nd amendment as well as the unborn. I support the arts as a volunteer at the Grand Rapids Ballet as well as the Grand Rapids Civic Theater.

But, my love is for people. I want people to become the absolute best they were created to be and frankly, I never met a person I didn’t like. We may not agree on everything. That’s ok. There is still something we can learn from each other and our unique perspective. I believe that within each of us is a divine spark placed there by God and that means we are all important. We all have value.

Info from his website at https://www.regan4michigan.com/. Get info on where he stands on the issues there.

Steven Gilbert – Republican

Walker City Commissioner and Mayor Pro Tem Steven Gilbert is running for State Representative in the special Republican primary election on March 1.

Like you, he’s had enough, and is running to tackle the tough issues and give hard-working taxpayers, moms and dads and seniors a voice.

Steven believes state government needs to do a better job of setting clear priorities and listening to the people they represent. His focus is clear: protect our quality of life, putting parents in charge of their child’s education, funding police and public safety, defending personal freedom, and making government more efficient and responsible for how they spend our tax dollars.

In 2017, Gilbert was elected to the Walker City Commission after serving on the Planning Commission for two years. He also was chair of the Ordinance Committee and a member of the Police and Fire Committee and the city Finance Committee.

A lifelong resident of Walker, Gilbert attended Kenowa Hills High School and graduated from Grand Valley State University with a bachelor’s degree in political science.

Taxes: When politicians overspend, too often their solution is to raise taxes. To keep Michigan competitive, we must keep taxes low for workers, job creators and taxpayers. Hard-working people deserve to keep more of what they earn so they can provide for their family.

Elections: We need to reduce fraud and strengthen the integrity of our elections to ensure a more secure process that gives all of us confidence in the results.

Fund police: Law enforcement put their lives on the line everyday to protect and serve our communities. We should be doing everything to ensure public safety and support police – not defund them.

Info from his website at https://www.gilbertforrep.com/. For more information about his stance on issues, visit there.

