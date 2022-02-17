Possibility for ice jams

According to Matt Groesser, Kent County Emergency Management Coordinator, those who live or work along area rivers will want to pay close attention to water levels going into this weekend and next week.

The threat begins Thursday and Friday, when the smaller rivers (such as the Rogue, Thornapple, and Flat) may experience some ice jams due to warming temperatures, ice breakup, and significant rainfall. Then, as the water and ice move into the larger rivers (such as the Grand), the ice jam potential increases into the middle of next week.

The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids reminds us of the following: