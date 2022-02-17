Parks and rec program to vote on whether to dissolve

Contact your township or city prior to March 7 vote

By Judy Reed and Sue Wolfe

The annual daddy/daughter dance is a popular annual event put on by North Kent Community Enrichment. Photo from NKCE facebook page.



Board members for North Kent Community Enrichment (NKCE), formerly known as Cedar Springs Area Parks and Recreation, will be voting on March 7 to decide whether to dissolve the program due to funding issues.

The board met on February 7 for their monthly board meeting, and the main topic of the meeting centered around whether to continue with the NKCE organization or dissolve. Board Chairman Matt McConnon, of Courtland Township, cited financial instability as the primary reason for considering dissolving the organization.

NKCE, which offers a variety of recreational programs, enrichment programs, and community activities for children and adults, is a partnership between the City of Cedar Springs, the Cedar Springs Public School System, and Algoma, Courtland, and Solon Townships, and has been for over 30-plus years. Each governmental body has a seat on the board, and each body contributes funding to NKCE. The school provides office space and space for programs and activities.

According to Cedar Springs Finance Director Darla Falcon, who sits on the board, last year’s funding amount was $6,500 per unit, and this year’s funding is $7,000. Residents who participate in programming also pay a modest fee. They currently have $49,000 in the bank, but that won’t last the entire year. In 2019, the last year they had a full slate of programming, expenses were $118,000 and they brought in $108,000. But they had $10,000 in their fund balance to offset the loss.

“This funding model is just not sustainable,” explained Falcon. “I’m not saying the programs can’t exist.”

The program has struggled for several years now, and the board had a similar crisis in 2019. They hired a new director after long-time director Amanda Gerhardt left, and the plan was to create a new budget they could live with, and make some changes, as requested by the townships.

“I started in August of 2019, and I felt like we were off to a great start,” said Jaime Gunderson, current director of NKCE. “We revised the Daddy daughter dance, and added the mother son nerf war, which was a huge success. We tried the Freezin’ for a Reason which raised several thousands of dollars. We were making great connections in the community and with the schools. Then only about 6 months after I started, we were shut down due to the pandemic. I am hoping we can keep moving forward in a positive direction and keep our heads up with support from our community. We will have to be resourceful and find new programs to bring in funds.”

Gunderson said that in 2019, about 2,000 people took part in the NKCE programs. And this year is already in full swing.

“We had 386 people registered for the Daddy Daughter Dance,” said Gunderson. “It was a great event. We had to close ticket sales because we were at capacity.”

She added that they had about 90 kids that just signed up for the Wee Hawks program that started last Saturday and will run for another 3 weeks; and 60 more for the youth boys basketball program which consists of 3-6th grade kids. “We are getting ready for our Mother Son Nerf War next weekend March 5th, and we currently have 120 participants signed up for that and we anticipate that to grow by 50 percent. We have 150 adults that take advantage of our open volley and basketball; and 56 participants in pickleball. All three of those are currently growing.”

They have several other programs coming up also, including spring volleyball, Tae Kwon Do, and 7th and 8th grade baseball and softball.

There is obviously a need for the programming, with so many kids and adults taking part. But the townships have not always been happy with the amount they’ve been asked to pay, relative to the benefit their residents receive. Especially if the number of their residents participating is on the low end.

Back in 2019, Matt McConnon, Supervisor of Courtland Township, said their board agreed to a one-year commitment and to give up to $4,000. “But we need to see some changes made or we’re out,” he remarked. He noted back then that with the numbers he had received that only 145 people in Courtland had participated in the past year, and he didn’t think that justified $10,000 (which they were being asked to give at the time). “But for the community good we’re in,” he said. He later added that he felt they needed a sustainable plan, one where they wouldn’t just keep asking the townships to continually increase their giving.

Another reason that giving will be down for the organization is that Nelson Township, who had been in the program since the beginning, voted to no longer give their annual support. According to Nelson Supervisor Robyn Britton, there were several reasons why, but the biggest one was lack of money and direction. “We supported them for 34 years. And not only did we support them, we gave them $1,000 more each year than we were asked,” she said. “We just didn’t see the program continuing to go on. There wasn’t a clear direction,” she explained.

She said that there were also some things they asked of the program (before Gunderson took over) that were never addressed. One of them was moving a few of the programs further north. She said that they had some seniors who would love to go to some of the programs but couldn’t drive, and they had a lot of Tri County students nearby who’d also love to attend but didn’t feel welcome. “We expressed our concerns, but they were just kind of brushed off,” she said.

Britton said that In February 2021, seeing only $12,000 in the NKCE’s bank account and no clear direction on where they were headed, Nelson Township voted to end their support with a 90-day notice, which meant that the program had 90 days to respond to them, to try to change their mind. “Not one member of the board reached out to us or ever responded to us,” said Britton.

While it hasn’t been a bed of roses, the unique partnership established between the townships, city, and school district has long been recognized throughout the state for being a united organization sharing in resources, facilities, and equipment. This partnership is also designed to qualify for various state and local grants. Competitive community grants are awarded each year from the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and other organizations. Previously awarded NKCE/CSAPR grants funded most of the originally constructed softball and baseball fields, which are still used as the CSPS high school fields. A DNR grant was also awarded for funding the nature and walking trail by Beach Elementary School.

The program is set to continue until at least June, 2022. But a decision on its future must be made at the March 7 meeting, since most all of the city and township boards will be adopting their budgets for the year in the next month.

Is there another way to fund these recreational activities? Most entities fund them at a much higher level, and some do it with a millage. Do you have any ideas? Do you want to see the programs continue, either through NKCE or another way? Contact your local governmental unit and let them know. Download ad below for the number to contact.

