Troopers from the Michigan State Police Mt. Pleasant Post are asking for your assistance in identifying the pictured individual. He is a suspect in a retail fraud investigation that occurred on September 11, 2021, at the Wal-Mart in Mt. Pleasant.

Anyone who recognizes this person is asked to call the MSP Mt. Pleasant Post at 989-773-5951 or Tpr. Abbey at 517-582-1617.