Bid on your favorite birdhouse and garden art

Post editor Judy Reed’s stone cottage birdhouse is one of the entries up for bid in the library’s online auction. Post photo by J. Reed.

Proceeds benefit programming at the Cedar Springs Public Library

Did you know that you can own a one-of-a-kind conversation piece and help support programming at the Cedar Springs Public Library at the same time?

The library is holding a silent auction of unique, hand-crafted Cedar birdhouses and garden art that have been uniquely painted and decorated by community partners.

Post editor Judy Reed’s entry—a stone cottage birdhouse—is one of over a dozen entries up for grabs.

Bidding started at 10 a.m. on Monday, February 14 and ends at 8 p.m. on Sunday, February 27.

The birdhouses will be on display at the library, on the library’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CedarSpringsPublicLibrary, and can be viewed on the auction platform at https://cspl.betterworld.org/auctions/bird-house-auction.

They would make great birthday presents, mothers/fathers day gifts, retirement gifts, or buy one for yourself to hang in your yard or display inside your home! They will come with a ready to hang kit and instructions.

You will need a credit card to access the Auction Platform and make a bid. You may place bids in $1 or more increments.

To help maximize the library’s proceeds, they would appreciate any credit card sales also cover the processing fee.

If you are the winning bid once the auction is completed, they will reach out to you and confirm payment and pickup arrangements. Please include a phone number/email address when you access the Auction Platform.

Happy bidding!