White Pine Trail death ruled accidental

Photo by Fox17



The death of a man whose body was found on the White Pine Trail in November has been ruled accidental by the Kent County Medical Examiner’s office.

The body of Steven Kemp, 45, was found Monday, November 15, on the side of the White Pine Trail, near 19 Mile Rd, in Nelson Township. Police investigated throughout the day, to determine a timeline of events leading up to his death. Foul play was not suspected, and detectives were awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause of death.

Exposure to the elements and alcohol were named contributing factors in the man’s death.