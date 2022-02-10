Two injured in Sand Lake crash

Alcohol believed to be a factor

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that took place on W. Lake Street in the Village of Sand Lake on January 29.

Police said deputies responded to a single vehicle crash in the 500 block of W. Lake Street at 5:43 p.m.

A witness reported that a pickup truck had crashed into some trees. While deputies were on the way, dispatch advised that the suspected driver started to walk away from the scene. The driver was located by deputies and was identified as a 25-year-old man from Pierson. Police said no police K9s were involved in his search.

The passenger was identified as a 31-year-old man from Sand Lake.

Both were transported to the hospital for injuries. The crash investigation by deputies continues and any charges will be determined by the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office. Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor.

Names are not yet being released since charges may be forthcoming.