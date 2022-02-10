New marijuana dispensary opens

Michiganja, a new recreational marijuana dispensary at 40 N. Main Street, in Cedar Springs, is giving customers a new choice in where to buy all varieties of cannabis products.

Housed in the former Cedar Café, Michiganja is owned by Rick Kader and Joseph Lucas. Their first location opened in White Cloud in January 2021, and they are happy to be open here in Cedar Springs as well.

“We are loving the love from our communities,” they said. “Our business is unique because we are local. The money stays in the area. Our budtenders are very knowledgeable and make that one-on-one interaction memorable.”

Michiganja provides a large selection of deli-style flower, as well as vape, pre-rolls, dabs, and edibles. “We carry a large variety of Michigan local companies,” they explained, “and a great section of CBD products sourced from local producers.”

The décor in each shop is unique. The location in White Cloud looks like a log cabin; the location in Cedar Springs looks like a speakeasy. But both have gorgeous live edge countertops displaying their deli-style flowers and smell jars. In addition to the two locations, they are also planning to launch Michiganja’s grow facility in White Cloud later this year.

Their plans are to vertically integrate the company with retail, grow, and processing operations.

Check out Michiganja today! Hours are Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call them at (616) 263-9822 or visit them online at www.mymichiganja.com to see the menus for both locations.

This is a paid advertisement