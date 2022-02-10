Montcalm County crashes

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office policed one fatal and two additional serious crashes over the weekend (February 5-6).

Apple watch leads police to fatal crash

The fatal crash was initially reported as an open 911 line, and a short time later, the dispatch center received a notification of a “hard fall” from an Apple watch. The notifications gave an approximate location of Pakes and Johnson Roads in Montcalm Township. While searching the area, a pickup truck was found crashed into a large tree. A 24-year-old man from Gowen was pronounced dead at the scene. Alcohol use and failure to wear a seat belt are believed to be contributing factors. This crash occurred at approximately 1:44 a.m. on February 5, 2022.

Man runs stop sign, crashes into tree

A crash was reported at approximately 1:21 AM on February 6, 2022 at the intersection of Mount Hope and Stanton Roads in Ferris Township. The investigation revealed a 46-year-old Mount Pleasant man was travelling north on Mount Hope Road and failed to stop for the stop sign at Stanton Road. The man continued north at the T intersection and struck a tree. The man was transported to Sparrow Main Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Alcohol use and failure to wear a seat belt are believed to be contributing factors.

Teen runs stop sign, strikes vehicle

A crash occurred at the intersection of Lake Montcalm and Wyman Roads in Home Township at 5:55 P.M. on February 6, 2022. A 19-year-old Carson City man was traveling west on Lake Montcalm Road and failed to stop for the stop sign at Wyman Road striking another vehicle. The man had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported to Spectrum Butterworth campus for treatment. Cell phone use and failure to wear a seat belt were contributing factors. The occupant of the other vehicle sustained only minor injuries.

Assisting at the various crash sites were Montcalm County Emergency Medical Services, Montcalm County Central Dispatch, Day Township Fire, Home Township Fire, and Montcalm Township Fire.