Is this our last issue?

By Lois Allen

The Cedar Springs Post may soon be shutting down after 34 years of publishing a local newspaper for the people of Cedar Springs and the world at large.

Before Facebook, and a host of other social media platforms that followed, everyone was on the same page. The same pages as sponsors, our advertisers, who pay the bills and allow a free press for our hometown. When a business came into town, they would seek out the local newspaper to advertise their services and goods.

Moving to Cedar Springs to start a newspaper, I saw a great potential for growth. The community was growing quickly with new homes and new businesses.

Today is a different world than the one when we started covering and printing the news here in Cedar Springs back in 1988. Now people are on multiple pages (platforms) and are scattered in multiple “bubbles” of news and information. Some of it true and some not—and a host of opinions!

But you can be sure that CNN will not show up for your school board meetings or the city council meetings while you live your life. Your local journalist is there for you in your place and she (he) works for you. If it applies to you and your life, the paper is on it. Asking the questions, finding the answers, our sources are reliable and the facts are confirmed.

We also partner with our area schools for parents and to highlight our children’s accomplishments to the community and the world.

When sponsors began going the way of social media and using high tech software to connect with their customers, local newspapers across the country began to fail, thus creating “local news deserts” And there is no shortage of advertising in our mailbox!

We are so grateful for the businesses that continued to see a value in going into the local newspaper. It was an investment in both their business health and in a growing community. The Post has survived through thick and thin all these years thanks to our dedicated staff and our loyal local advertisers!

Capitalism is all about making the money. Paying the stockholders is primary. Local journalism is not so. It’s not how much we make, it’s about what we do. We serve the people of Cedar Springs and show the world what a great place it really is.

The days when you can pick up that print paper, sit back and read without anyone monitoring you are slipping away. When we can no longer afford to pay for the printing (which has continued to rise and rise again), the staff, and the cost of doing business, we have no choice but to close. And if you think you can just go to the website, there won’t be one.

We are attempting to do a “Go fund me page” to give our readers the opportunity to partner with us and to help save us. It might help us last for a week, a month, or more—we don’t know. But we will be grateful for whatever you may give and we’ll keep working for you.

The Post also compiles all issues for the year to bind into a hardcover which is donated to the Cedar Springs Historical Society to keep a record of our history from today until a 100 years or more!

The Post remains free to the public. Free but priceless!

You may donate if you can at GOFUNDME https://gofund.me/648d7613. You can also use the link at the top of the page.

And we gladly accept cash and take checks as well, or if you prefer to donate through PayPal use our Donate with PayPal button located on the right side of this page under the subscription button. Thank you Cedar Springs.