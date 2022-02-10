Deer shooting spree concerns residents, DNR

Anyone with information is asked to come forward

White tail deer, late fall, early winter

By Judy Reed

Shots have been heard in the wee hours of the morning, before sunrise, in the rural areas of northeastern Kent County. And when morning comes, it’s not a pretty sight.

Residents are finding the bodies of deer that have been shot and left for dead.

The Post received a message about it Tuesday morning and contacted both the Kent County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan DNR. According to Sgt. Jeff Rabbers, with the DNR, they have received seven complaints since February 1, and have identified at least 12 deer killed in this fashion—both bucks and does.

He said it’s happened in both Nelson and Spencer Townships, on 17 Mile, 19 Mile, 20 Mile, Harvard, Pringle, and Tisdel. And it occurs in the nighttime or early morning hours.

“It’s pretty rare to see that many taken that quickly, in that way,” said Rabbers. “It’s a large area of complaints and carcasses that have been found. It’s very concerning.”

He went on to say it looks like the perpetrator is using a larger caliber rifle.

Rabbers added that if anyone has any information on the killings or sees anything suspicious, they should report it to DNR’s Report All Poaching (RAP) hotline, that is open 24 hours a day 1-800-292-7800.

He said that it’s possible that any information left could lead to a monetary reward.

“So if anyone has information, please share it with us. It could be anything suspicious, such as vehicle traffic, or gunshots. We are concerned for the public’s safety and the welfare of everyone’s resources.”

If you do not wish to leave your name, you can leave your tip anonymously on the RAP hotline.