Calvary Assembly of God purchases new building

The old Senior Center building has been purchased by Calvary Assembly of God.

Craig T. Owens, Senior Pastor of Calvary Assembly of God (CAG), announced the church has purchased the building at 54 N. Park Street in Cedar Springs, MI.

This move completes a process that was begun nearly six years ago, when CAG sold its church building and property at 810 17 Mile Road to move its ministry outreach closer to the downtown Cedar Springs community.

Since selling that 17 Mile property, CAG has been renting space in Red Hawk Elementary School on the Cedar Springs Public School Campus.

“We really enjoyed our temporary home in Red Hawk,” Owens said, “as it brought us into close proximity to the needs of people in our community. Being near the center of town allowed us to quickly respond to the needs of our neighbors as they came to our attention.”

Owens looks forward to this new building providing a community center feel.

“We want to be a hub for community activity,” Owens said. “We look forward to providing the space and the hospitality for folks in our community.”

Owens noted that the location will be ideal because of the many community-based ministries in which they are already actively involved.

Owens said the building is currently undergoing some renovations and redecorating. Church services will began in this new location on Sunday, February 6, and a grand opening celebration will be announced after the renovations have been completed.

The building is the former home of the North Kent Seniors Association, whose board sold the building last fall to Robert Young for $25,000. Young then sold the building to Calvary Assembly of God for $209,000.

The group of seniors who used to meet there have been upset about losing their building. Pastor Craig Owens told the Post he’d like for the seniors to be able to meet there, and the Post passed that information and Owen’s phone number along to them. As of this writing, Owens said that he has not been contacted by them.

More next week on what happened to the senior center, and why the building was sold.