Bid on your favorite birdhouse and garden art

Proceeds benefit Cedar Springs Public Library
Would you like to own a one-of-a-kind piece of art made by someone in the community? Or maybe buy it as a gift? The Cedar Springs Public Library is holding a silent auction of unique, hand-crafted Cedar birdhouses and garden art that have been uniquely painted and decorated by community partners.
Post editor Judy Reed’s entry—a stone cottage birdhouse—will be one of over a dozen entries up for grabs.
Bidding starts at 10am on Monday, February 14 and ends at 8 p.m. on Sunday, February 27.
The birdhouses will be on display at the library, on the library’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CedarSpringsPublicLibrary, and can be viewed on the auction platform.
Start thinking of what birdhouse(s) you might want to bid on. They would make great birthday presents, mothers/fathers day gifts, retirement gifts, or buy one for yourself to hang in your yard or display inside your home! They will with a ready to hang kit and instructions.
You will need a credit card to access the Auction Platform and make a bid. You may place bids in $1 or more increments.
To help maximize the library’s proceeds, they would appreciate any credit card sales also cover the processing fee. The auction platform can be found at https://cspl.betterworld.org/auctions/bird-house-auction.
If you are the winning bid once the auction is completed, they will reach out to you and confirm payment and pickup arrangements. Please include a phone number/email address when you access the Auction Platform.
Happy bidding!