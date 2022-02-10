Bid on your favorite birdhouse and garden art

Proceeds benefit Cedar Springs Public Library

Post editor Judy Reed’s stone cottage birdhouse is one of the entries that will be up for bid in the library’s online auction. Post photo by J. Reed.



Would you like to own a one-of-a-kind piece of art made by someone in the community? Or maybe buy it as a gift? The Cedar Springs Public Library is holding a silent auction of unique, hand-crafted Cedar birdhouses and garden art that have been uniquely painted and decorated by community partners.

Post editor Judy Reed’s entry—a stone cottage birdhouse—will be one of over a dozen entries up for grabs.

Bidding starts at 10am on Monday, February 14 and ends at 8 p.m. on Sunday, February 27.

The birdhouses will be on display at the library, on the library’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CedarSpringsPublicLibrary, and can be viewed on the auction platform.

Start thinking of what birdhouse(s) you might want to bid on. They would make great birthday presents, mothers/fathers day gifts, retirement gifts, or buy one for yourself to hang in your yard or display inside your home! They will with a ready to hang kit and instructions.

You will need a credit card to access the Auction Platform and make a bid. You may place bids in $1 or more increments.

To help maximize the library’s proceeds, they would appreciate any credit card sales also cover the processing fee. The auction platform can be found at https://cspl.betterworld.org/auctions/bird-house-auction.

If you are the winning bid once the auction is completed, they will reach out to you and confirm payment and pickup arrangements. Please include a phone number/email address when you access the Auction Platform.

Happy bidding!