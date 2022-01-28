State police motor carrier officers join forces to fight human trafficking

LANSING, MICH. During National Human Trafficking Awareness Month, Michigan State Police (MSP) motor carrier officers are teaming up with officers from neighboring states to raise awareness of human trafficking.

From Jan. 24 – 28, MSP motor carrier officers will join with their colleagues in the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Illinois State Police, Indiana State Police, and along with the organization Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) to educate motorists about the signs of human trafficking and to enforce laws that crack down on traffickers.

The goal of this week-long, multi-state human trafficking initiative is to raise awareness and educate those individuals in positions to observe human trafficking taking place, such as commercial motor vehicle drivers, public transportation companies, rest area attendants, and truck stop employees.

The MSP first partnered with TAT in 2015 and has since been recognized as a national leader in human trafficking awareness and education. For more information about TAT, visit truckersagainsttrafficking.org.

To report suspected human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Resources Center at

888-373-7888 or text BeFree to 233733