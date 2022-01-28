Man arrested in connection with thefts

Michael Jay Eaton

Kent County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Michael Jay Eaton, a 40-year-old Grand Rapids man, early Saturday morning for a catalytic convertor theft.

Detectives and patrol were conducting surveillance on January 22, 2022, at 1:00 a.m. in reference to the uptick of catalytic convertor thefts in our county. A suspect was developed by detectives and he was found in the 5100 block of S. Division in the City of Kentwood. Detectives witnessed him cut a catalytic convertor off of a vehicle and he ran away upon deputies approaching. He was taken into custody by assisting deputies moments later.

Eaton was arraigned on charges of Larceny from a Motor Vehicle and given a $3,000 personal recognizance bond. The investigation remains open and we encourage the public to remain vigilant in regards to the theft of catalytic convertors.

If you have information that could help to move the investigation forward, please call the KCSO at 616-632-6125, or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 to report information safely and anonymously.