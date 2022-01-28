Grand Rapids man pleads guilty to shooting at a federal officer

Jaquari Navon Trotter



GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN – U.S. Attorney Andrew B. Birge announced this week that Jaquari Trotter, 21, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, pled guilty to shooting at a member of the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force. Gregory Rogers, who drove the getaway car following the shooting, previously pled guilty to aiding and abetting the assault.

On February 4, 2020, Trotter and Rogers were hanging out with friends outside a residence on Sherman Street SE in Grand Rapids when they saw a member of the task force drive by in an unmarked vehicle. When the agent drove by a second time, Trotter and Rogers pulled out in front of the agent’s unmarked SUV and sped around a neighboring corner. Trotter then had Rogers pull over sharply to the right side of the road, jumped out of the passenger door, pulled a loaded 9mm handgun from his waistband and fired 11 shots at the agent’s vehicle before jumping back into the car and speeding away with Rogers. Trotter is a previously convicted felon and it was illegal for him to possess a firearm in the first place.

The two men face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. They will also be ordered to pay restitution for the damage their crimes caused. Both men are scheduled to be sentenced by United States District Judge Hala Y. Jarbou on May 10, 2022 in Lansing.

“This shooting was a senseless act of violence that could have cost a law enforcement officer his life,” commented U.S. Attorney Andrew Byerly Birge. “Trotter and Rogers acted intentionally and without regard for the damage their actions could cause. With these pleas, they have taken the first step in accepting responsibility for their crime.”

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker, whose office assisted on the case, commented that “We are tremendously pleased with the resolution in both these cases; we especially appreciate the way in which our office, and the Office of US Attorney, were able to work closely together to bring these individuals to justice in such a serious case.”

“Law enforcement officers risk their personal safety every day to protect the public, enforce the law, and keep our communities safe from violence,” said Josh P. Hauxhurst, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. “Criminals who choose to target officers can expect that every resource of the FBI will be used to ensure they are brought to justice.”

“We take any attempt to harm our Task Force Officers or Deputies while engaged in the performance of their official duties extremely seriously,” declared Joseph Guzman, Acting Chief Deputy of the U.S. Marshals Service. “We are thankful to see those responsible for this shooting held accountable and thank the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Kent County Prosecutor’s Office, the FBI, and GRPD for their efforts in prosecuting everyone who was involved in this reckless act of violence.”

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Grand Rapids Police Department, with additional assistance provided by the United States Marshals Service and the Michigan State Police. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Carowan and Special Assistant United States Attorney Blair Lachman, who also serves as a Deputy Prosecutor in the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office.