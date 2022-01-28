web analytics

Cat adoption event

Posted on 28 January 2022.

The Cedar Springs Public Library and the Kent County Animal Shelter have partnered together to host a Cat Adoption Event this Friday, January 28.  It will be held in the Cedar Springs Public Library’s Community Room from 11am-1pm.  These are ready-to-go adoptions so be prepared to bring a kitten home!  Kittens are $40 each, cash sale only.  Applications can be found on the Library’s Facebook event page or at www.cedarspringslibrary.org  A driver’s license or State ID is required.  For more information, please visit the Kent County Animal Shelter at www.accesskent.com/health/animalcontrol/ 

