The Cedar Springs Public Library and the Kent County Animal Shelter have partnered together to host a Cat Adoption Event this Friday, January 28. It will be held in the Cedar Springs Public Library’s Community Room from 11am-1pm. These are ready-to-go adoptions so be prepared to bring a kitten home! Kittens are $40 each, cash sale only. Applications can be found on the Library’s Facebook event page or at www.cedarspringslibrary.org A driver’s license or State ID is required. For more information, please visit the Kent County Animal Shelter at www.accesskent.com/health/animalcontrol/