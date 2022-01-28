BRYAN W. BATCHELDER

Bryan “Spaz” W. Batchelder age 56 died Monday, January 24, 2022 in Pierson, MI. He was born April 10, 1965 in Grand Rapids, MI, the son of Herbert and JoAnn (Henry) Batchelder. Bryan enjoyed fishing and just being outdoors. He was a talented musician, playing guitar, banjo, piano, drums and almost any other instrument and listening to “the old rock n roll”. He was a wonderful cook and enjoyed family dinners. Bryan was very artistic doing acrylic pour painting, murals, etching and tie-dye. He might not have had much but would give anything to help someone else. He will be missed. He is survived by his children, Elizabeth (Josh) Taylor, Molly Batchelder, Joseph Batchelder, Benjamin Batchelder, Destiny Batchelder; mother, Jo Ann Smith; father, Herbert (Kathy) Batchelder; sister, Tammy (Dan) Longtine; grandchildren, Kyrie, Jeremiah, Joshua, Anorra, Warren; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Earl Smith. The family will greet friends Saturday, January 29 at 12:00 pm until time of service at 1:00 p.m. at the Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs. Memorial contributions may be made to Tunnel to Towers, 2361 Hylan Blvd. Staten Island, NY 10306.

