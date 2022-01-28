Andrew Eric Lewis age 42 passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Mercy Health from pneumonia, surrounded by his family. The son of Ric and Bonnie Lewis, Andy reluctantly entered the world on October 27, 1979. A very noisy infant developed into a shy, brooding child who found a niche in performing at Odyssey of the Mind competitions while in elementary and middle school. During his teenage years Andy expanded his interest in the world of art with his bewildered family. A love of theater, music and dancing were little known skills in their world. At the first performance as the Tin Man in the Wizard of OZ his sisters looked each and said (with wonder in their voices) “Andy can sing?” Andy performed in many productions at local theatres including Children’s Creations, Circle in the Park, Civic Theatre, Flat River Community Players and some lesser-known venues with roles that included the Tin Man, Prince Charming, and several musicals that showcased his singing and dancing. What joy these brought to him and to us. Andy also was a creative thinker and author whose poems and plays were outlets for his teenage angst. As an adult, Andy worked in customer service positions where his very handsome face, great smile, kindness and helpfulness were appreciated. Andy was preceded in death by his grandparents Erlene and Wesley Lewis and Genevieve and Foster Carr and his father Ric Lewis. Andrew is survived by his mother, Bonnie Carr Lewis, sisters Libby & Bob Allen, Katie & Jeff Radike, and Kim Lewis. Beloved niece Rachel and nephews Gavin, Justin and Hayden. Extended family includes Louise and Jim Opperman, Rosemary Carr, Polly VerDuin and many cousins. Visitation will be on Friday, January 28, 2022 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home in Cedar Springs. Following visitation please join us for dinner at the American Legion in Cedar Springs.

