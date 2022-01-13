Woman killed in crash with box truck

A Nunica woman died Sunday morning when the car she was driving struck a box truck in Montcalm County.

According to the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post, the crash occurred about 8:24 a.m., January 9, on M-46 (Howard-Edmore Rd) near Fitzner Rd, in Cato Township.

Their preliminary investigation revealed a 2019 Nissan Armada, driven by a 39-year-old female from Nunica, Mich., was traveling eastbound on M-46 when the driver crossed the centerline and struck a box truck traveling westbound on M-46. The woman was declared deceased on scene. Her 8-year-old son, who was a passenger, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The 31-year-old male driver of the box truck was uninjured in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation. Troopers were assisted on scene by Lakeview Fire, Montcalm County EMS, Montcalm County Central Dispatch, MSP Sixth District Accident Reconstructionist, and MSP Grand Rapids Post troopers.