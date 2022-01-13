US Marshals offering up to $5,000 for MI man suspected of double murder

Christopher Lewis Greer

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the capture of Christopher Greer. Courtesy photo.

DETROIT — The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the capture of a Michigan man wanted on two counts of first-degree homicide following the Jan. 5 murder of two women.

Christopher Lewis Greer, 32, is alleged to have shot to death sisters Dominique Parchman, 30, and Shyanna Hall, 18, at a residence in the 3300 block of Niagara Street in Wayne. Responding officers discovered both victims had been shot multiple times. Parchman was pronounced deceased at the scene, and Hall later succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital. Before she passed, Hall told Wayne police officers Greer had been the shooter. Police said Greer had dated Parchman for several years, and a fight Jan. 5 escalated into Greer allegedly shooting Parchman and her sister.

Greer is alleged to have fled the scene armed with a 9 mm handgun in Parchman’s black 2006 Dodge Charger. The vehicle was later abandoned and recovered in Ypsilanti Township near the intersection of W. Michigan Avenue and S. Hewitt Road.

Greer is a black male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark colored thick winter coat, black winter hat and jeans.

Greer should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his location is urged to contact local law enforcement. Tips can be called in to the US Marshals Service 24-hour line at 313-202-6458. If you want to remain anonymous you can contact 800-SPEAK-UP. Anonymous tips may also be submitted via the U.S. Marshals Tip App.

U.S. Marshals task forces, such as the Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team (DFAT), combine the efforts of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to locate and arrest the most dangerous fugitives. DFAT participants include Detroit Police Department, Livonia Police Department, Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, Sterling Heights Police Department, Oakland County Sheriffs Department, Dearborn Police Department, Michigan Department of Corrections Absconder Recovery Unit, Saginaw Police Department, Social Security Administration Office of Inspector General, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Department of Housing and Urban Development Office of Inspector General.

