Location change for this month’s mobile food pantry

If you need a little extra food to help you get by this month, you will want to check out the mobile food pantry coming to the Cedar Springs Fire Station, 38 N. Second Street, Cedar Springs, Monday, January 17. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m.. At 5:00 p.m., cars will drive up by the tables and food boxes will be loaded in their vehicles.

Feeding America offers fresh produce, dairy products. and other food and grocery products. You may get foods such as asparagus, cabbage, potatoes, onions, apples, breads, pastries, milk and craisins.

There are no requirements to receive the food, other than the person must deem they are in need. No proof of income is required.

The distribution has been done in the past at Cedar Springs Public Schools, but the location has changed this month to the Cedar Springs Fire Station. The distribution takes place the third Monday of each month. Watch the Post for details on next month’s distribution.