Know signs of frostbite and hypothermia

With the weather changing to colder temperatures, in many cases below zero windchills, it’s important to know the signs of frostbite and hypothermia to stay safe this winter.

Frostbite

Frostbite causes loss of feeling and color around the face, fingers and toes.

Signs: Numbness, white or grayish-yellow skin, firm or waxy skin.

Actions: Go to a warm room. Soak in warm water. Use body heat to warm. Do not massage or use a heating pad.

Hypothermia

Hypothermia is an unusually low body temperature. A temperature below 95 degrees is an emergency.

Signs: Shivering, exhaustion, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech or drowsiness.

Actions: Go to a warm room. Warm the center of the body first—chest, neck, head and groin. Keep dry and wrapped up in warm blankets, including the head and neck.

To learn more, visit: http://ready.gov/winter-weather