The Cedar Springs Board of Education voted on its officers for the 2022 year on Monday evening, January 12, 2022.

The following were voted in as officers:

Board President: Heidi Reed

Board Vice-President: Matt Shoffner

Board Secretary: Traci Slager

Board Treasurer: Trent Gilmore

Mistie Bowser, Shannon Vanderhyde, and Jeff Rivard will serve as trustees.