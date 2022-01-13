BISSELL Pet Foundation Sets New “Empty the Shelters” Adoption Record

15,000+ pets adopted during the country’s largest funded adoption event

Oliver Twist was adopted from Heaven Can Wait Animal Haven in West Michigan. He waited more than a year to be adopted.



More than 15,000 homeless cats and dogs were adopted just in time for the holidays during BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” event. This record-setting adoption total establishes BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” as the largest funded adoption event in the country.

“Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” was hosted in 245 shelters in 45 states and Canada from Dec. 6-20, 2021. The event was extended an additional week to ensure as many pets as possible made it out of shelters and into loving homes before the end of the year. BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsors adoption fees, so participating shelters can charge $25 or less per cat or dog. This nationwide event created lifesaving space inside shelters big and small, provided relief to shelters facing staffing shortages, and collaboration to save more pets in need through shelter-to-shelter transports.

In 2021, BISSELL Pet Foundation helped find homes for 33,695 pets. With a total of 83,055 pets finding homes since the event’s inception in 2016. “Empty the Shelters” is BISSELL Pet Foundation’s largest initiative and continues to grow to reach more shelters and save more lives each year.

“Holiday Hope 2021 is officially the largest funded adoption event in the country, and it was the best way to end a challenging year of saving lives,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “It is so heartwarming to think about the thousands of pets who made it into loving homes just in time for the holidays.”

Each pet is its own perfect success story, but a few did stand out amongst the thousands including:

*Aspen, a deaf dog from Austin Humane Society in Texas, waited 240 days before her new family fell in love with her during “Empty the Shelters.”

*Buffy the senior cat was adopted during “Empty the Shelters” from Sanilac County Humane Society in Michigan after her previous owner passed away and she had been left outside to fend for herself.

*Tyson, a 3-legged senior pit bull mix from SPCA of Tompkins County in New York, was having a hard time being placed due to special adoption requirements. The extended event allowed his new family to meet him several times to make an informed adoption decision.

*Oliver Twist, a cat at Heaven Can Wait Animal Haven in Michigan, was passed over by potential adopters for more than a year before getting his much deserved second chance during “Empty the Shelters.”

For more information on adopting or donating to “Empty the Shelters,” visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters.