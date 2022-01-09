Winter storm hits Michigan

This was the scene on US131 southbound Wednesday near Post Rd. There were no injuries. Photo courtesy of Michigan State Police.



The snow is falling, the wind is blowing, and US131 is like a skating rink, with no relief in sight. That’s the situation as we go to press Wednesday evening, amid a winter storm warning that has been extended until Friday morning at 10 a.m.

“It’s not impossible that some places in Michigan could get 2 feet of snow in 72 hours and a drift of 4-5 feet,” said Bill Steffen, former Chief Meteorologist at WOOD-TV.

There have been at least two different pile ups on US131 today, with cars involved numbering in the double digits. And dozens of slide offs all over the area.

If you can, avoid traveling during the storm. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. The National Weather Service said temperatures will be in the 10s and 20s, with blizzard-like conditions.