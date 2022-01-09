The Post travels to Hawaii

The Grand Rapids Sweet Adelines Barbershop Chorus had the honor to represent Michigan at the 80th Anniversary Pearl Harbor Commemoration in Oahu, Hawaii from December 4-9, 2021. The chorus sang and presented a wreath at the USS Arizona Memorial. They toured the USS Battleship Missouri, took part in a flag folding ceremony and sang for a group of WWII veterans at the USS Missouri. Members of the chorus pictured here are (l-r): Chris Segard, Mary Myers, and Sue Harrison.

“We were so humbled and excited to represent Michigan at this historic event,” said Sue.

Thank you to the Sweet Adelines for taking us with you!

