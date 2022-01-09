Kent County Board of Commissioners selects new leadership

Stan Stek

Emily Brieve

Stan Stek to Chair the Board of Commissioners in 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (Jan. 3, 2022) — The Kent County Board of Commissioners unanimously selected Stan Stek (District 6) as Chair and Emily Brieve (District 10) as Vice-Chair during Monday’s organizational meeting. In her role as Vice-Chair, Brieve will Chair the Legislative and Human Services Committee.

“I want to thank my colleagues for their confidence as it is truly an honor to be chosen to lead this Board,” Stek said. “I look forward to working together to maintain our strong fiscal position, improve residents’ quality of life, enhance the overall delivery of services, and ensure continued economic growth for the region.”

Stek, who has first elected to the Commission in 2014, is an Attorney at Law at Miller Canfield. He has a long history of serving his community on various boards and committees including, but not limited to, the Crisis Center Task Force, Dedicated Millage Committee, Kent County Community Action Board, Kent County Workforce Development Board, Lakeshore Regional Entity, Millennium Park Advisory Board, Michigan Works!, Network 180, Senior Millage Allocation Board, Substance Use Disorder Oversight Board, and Walker Citizens Advisory Committee.

Brieve has represented the 10th District since 2014 and works for her family’s small business, FastoolNow.com, selling construction and industrial tools and supplies. She currently chairs the Board of Public Works and Community Health Advisory committees and is a member of the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority, Grand Rapids Public Museum, and West Michigan Sports Commission.

Commissioner Diane Jones (District 4) will continue to serve in her role as Chair of the Finance and Physical Resources Committee.

“We have a strong Board and an incredible community, and we are committed to supporting the prosperity of our businesses and residents,” concluded Stek. “We look forward to tackling the challenges ahead with fiscal responsibility, innovation, and collaboration.”