Weight loss challenge at the library

Are you looking for a way to stay on track with your weight loss program in 2022? Get off to a good start by joining the weight loss challenge at the Cedar Springs Public Library.

The Cedar Springs Public Library is once again offering, “The Biggest Loser” weight loss challenge this year! There is a kickoff meeting on Monday, January 3 at 6 p.m. at the Library for any adult who wishes to participate. There is a $10 entry fee per participant.

The program will run for 10 weeks, starting on January 3 and ending on March 15. One lucky person will be considered the Biggest Loser and receive a grand prize of $100! Other prizes will also be awarded. Call us at 616-696-1910 to sign up today – payment required on or before January 3!