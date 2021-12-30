New fire station: a dream realized

By Judy Reed

The dedication of the brand new $3.5 million fire station at 38 N. Second St, between Elm and Cherry Streets was a top story of 2021.

They held a mini parade from the old fire station on W. Maple Street, to the new fire station; a ribbon cutting; and various festivities, including free hot dogs and chips, tours of the building, and various children’s activities.

At 10,000 square feet, and triple the size of the old station, the new fire station provides added space and equipment necessary to service a growing Cedar Springs population.

The Cedar Springs Fire Department serves a 16 square mile area, including the City of Cedar Springs and parts of Nelson Township, and approximately 5,600 residents. The Cedar Springs Fire Department is a fully volunteer/paid on-call fire department providing fire suppression, emergency medical services, rescue and other services. The department is comprised of 20 firefighters and medical first responders.

Cedar Springs Fire Chief Marty Fraser, who has been with the department for 42 years and Chief for the last nine, told the Post they moved into the building in early spring. “We are tickled to be there,” he said. “It’s working out great.” He added that it’s amazing how much room there is. “But that’s also what they said 40 years ago about the other one,” he said with a chuckle. “The equipment just keeps getting bigger and there is more of it.” He noted that the building was built with the intent that it would last 50-60 years, with the possibility of expansion.

The Cedar Springs Fire Department was first formed in 1873 after a series of sizeable fires. With many lumber mills in the area, the danger of fire was constant threat. A new engine was bought in May of 1874, and in August 1874 there was a new fire station.

With this move, they have come full circle. At one time, the fire department was located on the same property, at the northeast corner of Cherry and Second Streets, and shared space with the old Cedar Springs Library.