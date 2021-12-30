Man dies in crash

An elderly male died in a crash on 17 Mile Rd Wednesday evening. Post photo by J. Reed.



The stretch of road on 17 Mile Rd between Ritchie and Shaner was blocked for several hours Wednesday after a Ford Escape and a dump or excavating truck collided head-on.

The crash occurred about 5:30 p.m. and the initial report by a first responder on scene was that one person had died.

We had not received official information from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at press time, as the scene was still being investigated. A first responder said that the victim was an elderly male, who was the driver of the Ford Escape. The driver of the dump truck said he was ok and refused medical transport.

We do not yet know any details on how or why the crash occurred, or any details on the driver of the SUV. We will update this story when we receive the information.

Cedar Springs Fire Department assisted the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.