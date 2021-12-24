Police arrest massage therapist

Richard Lawrence Heaton







An Ionia County massage therapist has been arrested and charged in connection to sexually assaulting a client.

A 53-year-old woman contacted troopers from the Lakeview Post to report that she was sexually assaulted by a massage therapist during appointments in July and September of 2021 at Big Blue Bodyworks in Fenwick, Mich. The massage therapist, 67-year-old Richard Lawrence Heaton, of Fenwick, Mich., was arrested on November 19, 2021, and lodged at the Ionia County Jail on felony charges of criminal sexual conduct.

Heaton was arraigned in the 64-A District Court of Ionia County and has posted a $20,000 bond. He ran the massage business out of his residence and has practiced out of the St. Johns, Mich. area years prior.

If anyone may have any further information, please contact Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at (989) 352-8444.