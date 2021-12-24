Greenville woman dies in crash

A Greenville woman died last week after her pickup truck struck a semi head on. Courtesy photo.



A 33-year-old Greenville woman died last week after the vehicle she was driving swerved into the path of a semi.

Troopers from the MSP Lakeview Post responded to the two-vehicle traffic crash resulting in fatal injuries on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at approximately 4:07pm on M-91 north of Sidney Rd. in Montcalm Township.

According to police, their preliminary investigation revealed a 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by Stefanie Reitsma, 33, of Greenville, Mich., was traveling southbound on M-91 when the driver crossed the centerline and struck a loaded semi-truck and trailer, traveling northbound on M-91, head-on. Reitsma, the sole occupant of the pickup truck, was declared deceased on scene. The 44-year-old male driver of the semi-truck was uninjured in the crash.

The Michigan State Police continues to investigate this crash. Troopers were assisted by the Montcalm Twp. Fire Department, Montcalm County EMS, County Line Farms and Montcalm County Central Dispatch.