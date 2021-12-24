Gingerbread house contest winners





Winners of the gingerbread house contest at the Cedar Springs Public Library are (from L to R): Little Sprouts Childcare (ages 2-6); Colton (ages 7-17); and the Marvin Family.

The Cedar Springs Public Library just concluded their annual Gingerbread House contest on Friday, December 17. Sixteen local patrons participated this season, leaving the aroma of gingerbread all throughout the Library.

The contest had three entry categories: ages 2-6, ages 7-17, and family. The winners this year were Little Sprouts Childcare (ages 2-6); Colton (ages 7-17); and the Marvin Family.

The Gingerbread Houses will be on display until January 10. Stop into the library at the corner of Main and W. Maple Streets and take a look!