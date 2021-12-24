Cedar Springs Public Library announces new Director

Kamey Krum-Howe



Bob Ellick, Chairperson of the Cedar Springs Public Library Board of Trustees, announced this week that they have chosen a new director. “Upon completion of our nationwide search, I am pleased to announce the unanimous selection of Kamey Krum-Howe to succeed Donna Clark as Director of the Cedar Springs Public Library,” he said.

Kamey comes to Cedar Springs from the Flat River Community Library in Greenville, Michigan, where she was the Reference and Circulation Librarian.

Kamey’s experience includes over 25 years of serving community members in the private sector, and over five years of serving community members in the nonprofit sector. Her experiences have given her knowledge in areas of compliance, strategic planning, human resource management, policies, financials, solution implementation, facility management, grant writing, media communication, circulation and much more. Through this she has developed the skill of relationship building and the ability to work with diverse groups within the community.

“It is my vision that Cedar Springs Public Library will be an instrument of positive empowerment within the community,” said Kamey, “a blend of virtual and in-person innovative programming, robust collections and responsive services that will engage library visitors and community members; a place to celebrate ideas, promote creativity, connect people, enrich lives through free and equitable access; a library system that nurtures education through a lifelong love of reading and learning in an atmosphere where all people are seen, heard and belong.”

Kamey will start in this position, vacated by Donna Clark, who is retiring after 21 years of service to the Cedar Springs Community, effective January 3, 2022.