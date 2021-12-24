Andy Gross performs to sell-out crowd

Fans Livy and Eric Sjoerdsma with Andy Gross.



Giggles and merriment filled the room Saturday night, December 18, at the historic Kent Theatre, as Andy Gross, a nationally known comedian, magician and ventriloquist, provided belly-aching laughter (great holiday stress relief) to a full but covid safety-conscious crowd.

People came from all around to see the comedian.

Scott Sjoerdsma, of Grand Rapids, had a great time with his family at the show. “The Andy Gross show was fantastic! We enjoyed it with four generations of family, from 8 years old to 87. We all were entertained and laughing throughout. It is very impressive that the Kent Theater was able to showcase a talent of Andy’s caliber. The intimate setting was perfect for audience involvement, which Andy weaved masterfully throughout the two-hour show. Bravo!”

Andy Gross with Will Allington.

Mary Thomas also had a great time. “The audience was mesmerized by his multiple magic tricks. Andy picked audience members from the crowd to participate in the tricks, and they all did great. The best part of the show was near the end, when Andy showed the crowd his amazing voice throwing skills. Andy controlled a mask with lips, while the audience participant stood on the stage with the mask on. I was carefully trying to hold my phone steady while taping. It was difficult because I was laughing so hard, as was the rest of the audience!”

Gross ended the show with a unique monologue, using a balloon with string attached, and “A Thousand Years” playing in the background. He described several events from 2020, and he clipped off a piece of the string after telling about each one. One of the events that took place was the passing of his father. Then magically, he reconnected the string, and gave it to an audience member.

Erika Thomas with her puppets.

Before Andy came out and lit up the stage, Erika Thomas, an amateur ventriloquist from Stanton, opened the show for Gross. Erika wowed the audience with her 80’s themed performance. Erika and her puppets, Harry and Kimmie, shared several hilarious jokes, then they sang portions of top 80s songs for the crowd. Her show ended with the trio, singing “We Are The World.”

If you missed the show, let’s hope these talented acts can come back again! It was a must-see event!