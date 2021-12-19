Spectrum Health United Hospital announces top baby names for 2021

Photo by Filip Mroz on Unsplash



Of the babies born this year at Spectrum Health United Hospital Family Birthing Center, Everly and Liam took the top spots for most popular names, replacing Aubrey and Michael from 2020.

Liam was also the most popular boys name in 2019. Everly/Everleigh was third most popular last year before moving into the top spot this year.

To date, 477 babies have been born at the Greenville hospital birthing center this year, down slightly from last year’s total.

Tied for second place for girl names was:

Aria

Piper

Tied for third place was:

Evelyn

Harper

Octavia

For boys’ names, there was a three-way tie for second most popular:

Matthew

Lucas

Logan

A slew of names tied for third most popular:

Hayden

Hudson

Jacob

Kayson/Kason

Owen

Levi

Noah

Remington

Sawyer

Theodore

Waylon

Wyatt

Spectrum Health wishes these children and all families a happy and healthy holiday season.