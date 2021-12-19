web analytics

Categorized | News

Spectrum Health United Hospital announces top baby names for 2021

Posted on 19 December 2021.

Photo by Filip Mroz on Unsplash

Of the babies born this year at Spectrum Health United Hospital Family Birthing Center, Everly and Liam took the top spots for most popular names, replacing Aubrey and Michael from 2020. 

Liam was also the most popular boys name in 2019. Everly/Everleigh was third most popular last year before moving into the top spot this year.

To date, 477 babies have been born at the Greenville hospital birthing center this year, down slightly from last year’s total.

Tied for second place for girl names was:

  • Aria
  • Piper

Tied for third place was:

  • Evelyn
  • Harper
  • Octavia

For boys’ names, there was a three-way tie for second most popular:

  • Matthew
  • Lucas
  • Logan

A slew of names tied for third most popular:

  • Hayden
  • Hudson
  • Jacob
  • Kayson/Kason
  • Owen  
  • Levi
  • Noah
  • Remington
  • Sawyer
  • Theodore
  • Waylon
  • Wyatt

Spectrum Health wishes these children and all families a happy and healthy holiday season.

This post was written by:

- who has written 18698 posts on Cedar Springs Post Newspaper.


Contact the author

«
»

Leave a Reply

*

code

advert
Ray Winnie
Intandem Credit Union

Archives

Get Your Copy of The Cedar Springs Post for just $40 a year!