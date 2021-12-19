School and law enforcement leaders work together to keep schools safe

School and law enforcement leaders from across Kent County continue to work together to keep all children, students, educators and our community safe. In the wake of the tragedy at Oxford Community Schools, the leaders gathered to discuss recent copycat threats and review safety processes and protocols.

“We have long-standing relationships with our law enforcement community and we continue to be in constant communication. The recent tragedy demonstrates how important it is to work together to keep students and staff safe,” said Ron Koehler, superintendent of Kent ISD.

“Recently across the state we’ve seen an increase in threats directed at schools,” said Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young. “It is imperative for the safety of our students that we take each threat seriously and investigate each completely. This necessitates that each threat is reported immediately to law enforcement.”

“Individuals who threaten our schools will be held responsible for their actions,” said Kent County Prosecutor Christopher Becker. “If you see something, say something – that’s the best way to keep our children safe.”

School and law enforcement officials urge anyone who sees or hears a threat to report the threat as soon as it’s made. Individuals can use anonymous tip lines through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

They also encourage those with young people in their lives to monitor their mental wellness and be aware of signs of depression or distress during this difficult and stressful time. If a young person in your life needs help, please contact the Kent County Crisis Services line at 616-336-3909 to be referred to additional local resources and services.