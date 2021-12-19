web analytics

One-Act Play Festival

Posted on 19 December 2021.

Attention playwrights!  This is a gentle reminder that the Cedar Springs Community Players are hosting a One-Act Play Festival in the spring of 2022!

This is an opportunity to share your theatrical creativity.  Please submit your original short play by January 3 or before.  Optimal scripts will have less than 6 actors, few props, a flexible set, and 20 minutes or less performance time.  Kids are welcome to submit plays as well!

Selection of submitted plays begins in January with performances March 4, 5, and 6 at the Kent Theatre in downtown Cedar Springs. 

Get your creative juices flowing and turn an embarrassing moment, first date, poignant family event, school/work experience or topic of your choice into a one-act comedy or drama.  Be sure your final play is in PDF format and sent by January 3, 2022, to cscommunityplayers@gmail.com with “One Act Play Submission” in the subject line.

