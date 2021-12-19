Local Resident Publishes First Children’s Novel

Karri Sanders, a local Cedar Springs resident and math interventionist with Rockford Public Schools, published her first novel for children this month. Sanders has always loved telling stories to her students and making them laugh. With a plethora of material from her own childhood and the antics of her two daughters, she recently developed a desire to write a book that she knew kids would love to read. Entirely age-appropriate, The DAB Letters: One Shoe Wonder is her debut novel. Ideal for children in grades 4-6, the novel is realistic fiction loaded with laugh-out-loud humor.

In the book, Robert Grundries is an ordinary adolescent boy with a unfortunate nickname. In a quest to rid himself of the moniker, he decides to become a basketball star. His plans stall when one of his new basketball shoes is stolen. Epic adventures and hilarious incidents arise as he searches for it. Along the way he narrates his search and mishaps to his Aunt Belinda through Dear Aunt Belinda (DAB) spelling letters, written with absurd hilarity that will cause readers to laugh out loud.

Robert will keep readers entertained with his antics with content that is appropriate for all readers. Come along with him on his journey and see whether he can locate his shoe in time for tryouts, nix the nickname, and make the team.

The DAB Letters can be viewed on Amazon and purchased on Amazon and through Kindle.