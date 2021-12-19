CTA announces new secondary principal

Creative Technologies Academy (CTA) has completed its comprehensive search for a secondary elementary principal. Jenny Bangma will begin her new position with CTA on January 24, 2022.

This is Bangma’s 16th year as an educator. In her years at CTA, she has served as the 6th-grade homeroom teacher, 6th-8th English Language Arts (ELA) teacher, and has been serving for the past three years as the 6th-12th Academic Specialist. Bangma also oversees the National Honor Society and Legacy Tribe.

“Mrs. Bangma is passionate about teaching and learning and builds lasting relationships with students, staff, and families,” said Autumn Mattson, CTA Superintendent.

“I am excited for this opportunity to serve CTA as the next secondary principal,” said Bangma. “Our CTA family is very near and dear to me; I truly view our school family as an extension of my own. I look forward to applying what I have learned from the leaders I have been blessed with in life; I truly am standing on the shoulders of giants.”

“Thank you to the administrative team as well as our school community for affording me this growth opportunity,” continued Bangma. “Working together, I know that we will continue to move closer and closer to achieving our collective vision and mission for CTA.”

“Mrs. Bangma has played an important role in enriching and developing key instructional components at Creative Technologies Academy,” said Mattson. “She is a mentor to many, a leader of multiple teams, and a facilitator of growth for several diverse groups; her charismatic leadership style allows for all voices to be heard while at the same time continually moving forward with a vision of success.”

“The staff and student learning needs are at the core of all that she does,” added Mattson, “and her broad experience brings the type of credibility that will make her an asset to continuing to support the growth of our CTA World Changers.”

