Area hit by high winds during storm

Algoma between 16 and 17 Mile. Photo submitted by Sara DeMull

Coral. Photo submitted by Cynthia Brown

Solon Rd north of Long Lake. Photo submitted by Frank Mansko Jr

Solon Township. Photo submitted by Jaime Gunderson

White Creek and Indian Lakes. Photo submitted by Ryan Quaderer

While Michigan didn’t get any tornadoes during last weekend’s storms, we did get high winds that toppled trees and power lines and caused power outages for over 160,000 residents.

Saturday’s windstorm featured 55 miles per hour gusts across the lower peninsula. Severe weather swept through Michigan knocking out power along the lakeshore, moving across mid and southern Michigan Saturday morning. According to Consumers Energy, winds knocked down trees, limbs, broke 192 poles, and damaged over 2,500 power lines.

We asked readers to share your storm damage photos, and you can see them here and on Facebook.

At the same time the high winds roared through Michigan, some southern states also saw devastating tornadoes. For information on how to give to a charity to help those affected in Kentucky, Arkansas, and other states, turn to page 3.