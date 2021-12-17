Tour of Lights

There’s nothing like the warm glow of Christmas lights this time of year to give you a good dose of Christmas cheer! So pack up the kids, go for a ride, and enjoy the decorations your friends and neighbors have put up this year. We’re sure you’ll find a few other treasures along the way!

We are still taking addresses, so email any not on our list to news@cedarspringspost.com, or post them on our Facebook page.

Cedar Springs

City Christmas tree on W. Maple Street in the Heart of Cedar Springs

65 E. Muskegon, corner of First and Muskegon Streets

NE corner of Park and Ash St, Cedar Springs

19 north N. Second Street

The corner of Tall Grass and Prairie Run

385 Sarah Street

Sand Lake

138 E Lake Street Sand Lake, Michigan 49343. There is a parking lot in front of house so you can sit and enjoy! Tune your fm dial to 89.1 and enjoy the show. Weeknights the show runs from dusk til 10 pm and weekends we run until midnight.