Red Hawk bowlers take 3rd, 4th at tournament

Cedar Springs boy bowlers took third place at the tournament at Fairlanes Bowling Center. From L to R: John Mitchell, Alex Steil, Zach Vedders, Isaiah Waite, Cody Marshall, Cole Harms, Andrew Fliearman and Noah Bayink. Courtesy photo.



Chloe Fisk bowled a 483 and took third place in individual competition at the tournament at Fairlanes Bowling Center last week. Courtesy photo.



The Cedar Springs Red Hawk bowling teams are off to a good start for the season. With the Covid restrictions lessened, they are able to have full rosters for both the guys and the girls. The girls have nine on their Varsity team. The guys have 15 bowlers, filling both Varsity and JV teams.

Saturday, December 11, was the first tournament of the season, at Fairlanes Bowling Center. The guys took 3rd place. The girls took 4th. The highlight of the day was Chloe Fisk, who took 3rd place in individual competition with a score of 483. A great way to start the season!