October Athletes of the Month

Cole Detloff—Boys Soccer

Cole Detloff is a junior and starting center-back for the varsity squad. He is a three-year varsity letterman, having begun his Cedar Springs soccer career as the only freshman player on the 2019 squad. Cole has taken on a new leadership role as a team captain this season and has served admirably in that role, modeling the work ethic, positive attitude, and commitment required of all varsity team members. On the field, Cole is a dominant presence, marshaling our defense and organizing our build-up play with his vision, passing accuracy and range, and physical commitment in tackles and aerial duels. He is also a credible offensive weapon, scoring four goals and notching two assists through 12 games – an especially impressive stat line for a center-back, who are not normally tasked with goal-scoring duties. Cole’s tally of four goals is good enough for 3rd on the team and makes him, almost certainly, the highest scoring center-back in the conference.