Holiday happenings around the area

Check out some of the fun, family activities going on in the area for the holiday season.

ROCKFORD

Dec. 16, 17: Free carriage rides from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Rotary pavilion.

Dec. 17: Live nativity at the corner of Bridge and Main Streets, Friday, Dec. 17, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Rotary pavilion.

Dec. 18: Christmas Carol Karaoke and Ugly Sweater party at the Christmas tent, Saturday, Dec. 18, from 7 to 10 p.m.

SAND LAKE

Dec. 18: Meet the Sled Dogs at Nelson Township Library on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 10:30 a.m. Tun-Dra Kennels owners will bring a team of sled dogs with their mushing equipment and talk about the Iditarod. Families can meet the dogs and take pictures with them. Dress warmly and don’t forget the camera!

Dec. 31: Countdown to Happy Noon Year! Friday, Dec. 31, 11:30 a.m. at Nelson Township Library. We’re giving kids an exciting way to ring in the new year with a countdown, noisemakers, crafts and fun – at an hour that won’t keep them up way past their bedtimes.

SPARTA

Now through Jan. 31: Candy Cane Lane lighted pathway located behind the Sparta Library.

Dec. 21, 22, 23: The Living Nativity at Ballard Church of Christ from 6:30-8 p.m.

Santa Visits – new location Sparta Chamber office 194 E. Division, downtown Sparta.

Dec. 18: 9-noon with horse-drawn carriage rides.

Dec. 21: 5-7 p.m. with horse-drawn carriage rides.

Dec. 23: 11-1 p.m.

TYRONE TOWNSHIP

Dec. 31: Countdown to Happy Noon Year! Friday, Dec. 31, 11:30 a.m. at Nelson Township Library. We’re giving kids an exciting way to ring in the new year with a countdown, noisemakers, crafts and fun – at an hour that won’t keep them up way past their bedtimes.