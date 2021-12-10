Twenty-seven adoptions finalized at 17th Circuit Court

Court celebrates a record number of teenage adoptions

Judge Ackert on Adoption Day.



The Kent County 17th Circuit Court, Family Division marked its 25th Annual Adoption Day, on December 2, with 27 adoptions finalized. Embodying this year’s theme, “You are Deer to Us,” many of the virtual courtrooms and judges were decorated and dressed in festive reindeer attire.

“We celebrate every single adoption that is finalized in our courtrooms throughout the year,” said 17th Circuit Family Division Judge Kathleen Feeney. “But our annual adoption day is a way to collectively honor these momentous occasions and to celebrate with the children and families whose lives are forever changed through adoption.”

The 17th Circuit Court’s Family Division finalizes an average of 300 adoptions each year, with the largest number in a single day typically slated for the Annual Adoption Days. Statewide, 2,161 adoptions were finalized in 2019. Of this number, 8% of the adoptions were youth between the ages of 13 to 17.

Pierce Overway and his adopted family.



This year, the Family Division judges had added reason to celebrate as nine teenagers officially joined their adoptive families. Among those adopted were a 15-year-old boy (Pierce) who has spent the last seven years in foster care, with 10 different foster home placements; and a 15-year-old girl (Marissa) who has spent more than seven years in foster care, with 13 different placements.

“The tragic truth is, teen adoptions are rare,” said 17th Circuit Family Division Judge Patricia Gardner. “Like Pierce and Marissa, far too many kids spend years moving from one foster home to another with no sense of permanency. Many age out of the foster care system before they’re adopted. We are so happy for Pierce and Marissa and for their families. Theirs is a story of deep love, commitment and renewal – as are the stories of every single adoptive family.”