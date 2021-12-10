Spectrum Health ER and urgent care experiencing high volumes

Reminds community to utilize alternative same day health care services for cold and flu

Due to the rapid increase of patients with COVID-19 and other serious health conditions across West Michigan, Spectrum Health’s emergency rooms and urgent care centers are experiencing significantly higher volumes.

To help minimize the added strain on these important services and to treat patients faster, Spectrum Health is urging the community to utilize other care options for non-emergency health issues such as cough, sore throat, ear pain and mild fever. More information about the differences between flu, cold and COVID-19 symptoms, as well as same day care options, can be found at https://www.spectrumhealth.org/patientaccess.

Additional health care options that will help individuals get the non-emergency care they need quickly and at a lower cost include:

Virtual Urgent Care

Virtual urgent care is on-demand, 24/7 and can assist those with flu or cold symptoms in as little as 10 minutes or less in most cases, right from home. https://www.spectrumhealth.org/patient-care/virtual-health/virtual-urgent-care

Walk-In Clinics

For in-person care, walk-in clinics are available with evening and weekend hours. https://www.spectrumhealth.org/patient-care/primary-care/immediate-care/walk-in-clinics

Primary Care Offices

Many Spectrum Health primary care offices are offering more same-day appointments, and evening and weekend hours. Every office has 24/7 support for questions, concerns and prescription refills. In-person, virtual and e-visits are available, too.

COVID-19 testing

For COVID-19 testing options, visit Spectrum Health’s COVID-19 Resource Center for locations. https://www.spectrumhealth.org/covid19/spectrum-health-app-screening

Emergency care

In cases where emergency care is needed, such as difficulty breathing, chest pain and trauma, individuals should continue to access Spectrum Health emergency departments or call 911.