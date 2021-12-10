Red Cross: donors needed now to address historically low blood supply

Limited-edition long-sleeved T-shirts for those who come to give around holidays

Nearly two years into the pandemic, everyone has earned a holiday break with their family and friends. But as the nation gathers again for celebrations this season, the American Red Cross, which provides 40 percent of the country’s blood, is facing historically low blood supply levels.

Busy holiday schedules, breaks from school and winter weather all contribute to a drop in blood and platelets donations this time of year. Those factors, combined with the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, make it vital for donors to make an appointment to give as soon as possible. If more donors don’t come forward to give blood, some patients requiring a transfusion may potentially face delays in care.

Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster, so long as they are symptom-free.

To encourage donors to help address the historically low blood supply this holiday season, all who come to give Dec. 17-Jan. 2 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.

Blood drive safety

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Dec. 17-Jan. 2

Kent

Grand Rapids

12/27/2021: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., American Red Cross West Michigan, 3886 Broadmoor Ave SE

12/28/2021: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., American Red Cross West Michigan, 3886 Broadmoor Ave SE

12/29/2021: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., American Red Cross West Michigan, 3886 Broadmoor Ave SE

1/6/2022: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., American Red Cross West Michigan, 3886 Broadmoor Ave SE

Grandville

12/30/2021: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., RiverTown Crossings, 3700 Rivertown Pkwy

1/5/2022: 11 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Hanley Christian Reformed Church, 372 Jackson St

1/6/2022: 12 p.m. – 5:15 p.m., RiverTown Crossings, 3700 Rivertown Pkwy

Montcalm

Carson City

1/5/2022: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., St Marys Church, 404 N Division Street

Greenville

12/6/2021: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 12501 Montcalm Ave. NE

12/8/2021: 10 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Moose Lodge Greenville, 5649 S Greenville Rd

Lakeview

12/30/2021: 10 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Tamarack District Library, 832 S Lincoln Ave

Vestaburg

1/7/2022: 11 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Vestaburg School, 7188 Avenue B.m., Douglas Community Church, 6874 Wiley Road